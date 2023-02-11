Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Ennis worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the third quarter worth $881,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ennis during the third quarter worth $826,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ennis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 146.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the second quarter worth $729,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.