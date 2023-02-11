Aigen Investment Management LP Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SXI opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,221 shares of company stock worth $706,017. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
