Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $249,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.7 %

VVV opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

