Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $259,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

About Driven Brands

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -203.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

