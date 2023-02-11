Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $315,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Insider Activity

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

