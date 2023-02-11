Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $320,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.