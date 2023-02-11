Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,340 shares of company stock worth $269,783. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.