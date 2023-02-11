Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

