Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

