Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $492.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average of $404.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares in the company, valued at $143,854,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,170 shares of company stock worth $53,454,985. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

