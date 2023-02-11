Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,990,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $16,575,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

