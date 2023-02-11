Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 463,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 182.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.6 %

NAT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.61 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

