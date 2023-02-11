Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,206 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

