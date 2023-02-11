Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,711 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.