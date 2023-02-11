Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 14,382 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $297,634. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

