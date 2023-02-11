Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 24,487 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

