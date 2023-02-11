Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,187 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,049,680 shares of company stock worth $244,099,105. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

