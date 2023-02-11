Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $278,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 739.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Activity

SkyWest Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.