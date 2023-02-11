Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $327,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% in the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,775,000 after buying an additional 2,176,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after buying an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

