Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Precision Drilling stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Precision Drilling Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
