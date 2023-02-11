Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision Drilling Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

