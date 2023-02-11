Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $4,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SGML opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.