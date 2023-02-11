Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wolfspeed by 52.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.6 %

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.