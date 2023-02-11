Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 483.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

