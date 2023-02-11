Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of FSV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

