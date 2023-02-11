Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Airbnb

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,636 shares of company stock worth $57,160,426 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.