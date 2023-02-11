Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 7.81% of Airgain worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 445.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $573,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.00 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Airgain had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

