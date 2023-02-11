Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $636,812.35 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

