Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 384 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

