Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 47,836 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Teradata worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

