Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 124,400 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of World Fuel Services worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of INT opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

