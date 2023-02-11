Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 84,652 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.88% of Stewart Information Services worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE STC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.