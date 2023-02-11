Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 879,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 245,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Up 0.0 %

DCP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.