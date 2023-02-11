Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.99% of SunOpta worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 106.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $5,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.