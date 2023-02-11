Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

