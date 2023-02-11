Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

