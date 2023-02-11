Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,326 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of AGNC Investment worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.