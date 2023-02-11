Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of BBBY opened at $2.35 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.