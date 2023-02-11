Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.71 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130,413,582 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Insulet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.91.

Shares of PODD opened at $294.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.96. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

