Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.82 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.51 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

