Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.91 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,872 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of OneMain worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 24.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneMain by 53.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

