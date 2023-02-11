Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.96 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.