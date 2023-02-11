Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.65% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.