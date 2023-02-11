Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,515 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

RE stock opened at $379.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.44.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 42.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

