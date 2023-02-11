Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.68 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 617,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.27% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 139.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

