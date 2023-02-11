Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.83 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

ABC stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

