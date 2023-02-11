Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.01 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652,480 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 262.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,339,062. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.83 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

