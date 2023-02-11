Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.48 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,126,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LRN stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

