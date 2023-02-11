Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Antero Midstream worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.71 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

