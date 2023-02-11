Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.42% of Encore Wire worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $166.85 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $175.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

