Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.85% of Hess Midstream worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after buying an additional 2,613,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 20.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,204,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.20 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

